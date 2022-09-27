Bafana meet 146th-ranked Botswana at FNB Stadium in their second friendly of the September Fifa transfer window on Tuesday evening (6pm).
Themba Zwane was the biggest talking point after the game against the Leone Stars as he was playing under coach Broos for the first time.
“We have to see [him against stronger teams] because it was not France, Ghana or Morocco [Bafana were playing]. But again, his performance was great, I’m very happy that he is with us and that he will stay with us,” Broos said.
Broos has said he wants to use all the players in his 23-man squad in the two games and is likely to field a much-altered starting line-up against the Zebras.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos impressed by Luke le Roux’s skills
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes new central midfielder Luke le Roux could have a big future with the national team.
Swedish-based Le Roux made his Bafana debut in a 4-0 victory over a hapless Sierra Leone in an international friendly at the weekend. The 22-year-old former SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC player currently plays for Varbergs Bols in Sweden's top tier.
Broos believes the player did well despite not having enough time jell with his new national teammates.
“Luke was a bit hesitant in the beginning, but I think that is normal for the first game and playing with players you don’t know. You can’t get to know them after four training sessions,” Broos said.
“But the more the game went on the more he got into the game. He made a few beautiful passes, I’m very happy with his performance.”
Broos said he would be looking to keep the current group of players in the Bafana camp together going forward.
“We don’t have to change much, we have to keep together now as much as possible. We have to create that relationship among the players. This is almost a new group and they did well.”
