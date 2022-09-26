Mbappe can't do it all himself, says France coach Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappe needs more support from his teammates after they lost 2-0 to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday.
Mbappe, who scored in a 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday, forced Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel into a couple of saves but was unable to get on the scoresheet as Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen gave the hosts victory.
“Kylian did a lot of good things,” Deschamps told reporters. “He is one of the few players who has played two 90 minutes in three days.
“He can't do everything by himself either. He was more decisive, like the whole team, three days ago, it does not worry me. I'm not going to worry about Kylian. He also needs the others.”
World champions France, who had several first-choice players out injured including Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and Hugo Lloris, were a far cry from their best and Deschamps will be crossing fingers that all have recovered for the tournament in Qatar.
“We had a lot of chances, but we were not aggressive enough and made several technical mistakes,” Deschamps said. “We had a young team and they don't have the experience of a high level. Tonight was a reality check.
“I'm not worried for the World Cup because we'll get most of our injured players back in time. We don't however think we're stronger than the others and we know it's going to be a big fight.”
Mbappe had a good shot parried away by Schmeichel and Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga bossed the midfield as France were on top in the opening stages of a lively game, but they gradually faded away.
Thomas Delaney had Denmark's first chance in the 23rd minute when his header was blocked by Alphonse Areola.
The hosts opened the scoring on 34 minutes when Dolberg latched on to a perfect cross from Christian Eriksen.
Five minutes later, Skov Olsen's volley from just outside the area gave Denmark a 2-0 lead.
Les Bleus struggled to handle their opponents' pace but tried to hit back after the break, with Schmeichel denying Mbappe at the end of a swift counterattack and blocking the forward's powerful shot from close range.
France lacked defensive stability with Raphael Varane on the bench as Deschamps looked to preserve other key players amid a packed schedule.
Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud were also substituted in the second half, as with Austria trailing in Croatia, Les Bleus had nothing to gain or lose in the finale.
France, who will face Denmark again at the World Cup in November, finished third in their Nations League group with five points from six games. — Reuters
