Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Pitso Mosimane’s representatives have described the coach as “the turnaround strategist” and explained that is why he has made the surprise move to Al-Ahli Saudi FC in the Saudi Arabian second tier.
Ahli announced they had acquired Mosimane as head coach on Sunday morning. The coach’s agency, MT Sports, have confirmed the appointment along with the SA technical staff who served Mosimane at Egyptian giants Al Ahly for two years.
Having left Ahly on June 13 after guiding them to two Caf Champions League titles, two Super Cups and an Egyptian Cup, Mosimane and his technical staff of Kabelo ‘KB’ Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon have switched continents to Asia and the Gulf.
Al-Ahli Saudi were one of the most competitive teams in the Saudi Pro League — with three league titles since being ever-present as founding members in the national league since its inception in 1976-77 — before their shock first relegation as 15th-placed finishers in 2021-22.
MT Sports said Mosimane, who joins the team in seventh place in the Yelo League (First Division) after five matches, has taken on the challenge of restoring Ahli to former glory.
“Coach Pitso Mosimane has navigated his career in a manner that not only changes the trajectory of a club over time but changes the game in a manner that positively affects the club and players,” MT Sports said on Sunday.
“The history and legacy of the clubs and teams that coach Pitso and his technical team have been able to work with over many years, speaks volumes to how they approach each chapter of their coaching journey.”
MT Sports noted SuperSport United “won two out of six cup finals” with “Jingles” as coach in the 2000s and they won three titles in succession under Gavin Hunt (2008 to 2010) soon after his departure.
With Bafana Bafana Mosimane was an assistant to Carlos Albert Parreira at “Africa’s historic, first Fifa World Cup and also played a huge role in SA improving their world ranking position between 2007 and 2012”.
“With Mamelodi Sundowns, he ... ended Sundowns’ six-year cup drought and eight-year league title drought at the end of the 2013-2014 season”, winning “a total of 11 trophies” in eight years including five league titles and “their first Caf Champions League and Super Cup titles”.
