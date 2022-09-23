Cape Town City sign defender of the season Lyle Lakay from Sundowns
Cape Town City have signed Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Lyle Lakay on a season-long loan deal.
Lakay, 31, is returning to the Citizens for a second stint after he was bought by Masandawana from the Capetonians in July 2018. He rejoined his old club hours before Thursday's midnight close of the first transfer window of 2022-23 at midnight.
Sundowns have sent the reigning defender of the season back to the Mother City to make space for another Bafana Bafana left-back Terrence Mashego, who last week joined the Brazilians from the Citizens.
Welcome back home, 𝗟𝗬𝗟𝗘 𝗟𝗔𝗞𝗔𝗬! 💙#iamCity pic.twitter.com/sRKA9h7K97— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 22, 2022
Lakay said he was excited to be back at the club he spent just one season at before being sold to the Tshwane giants in 2018.
“It’s a great feeling to be back. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season. Cape Town City is an ambitious club and that is one of the reasons I agreed to come here,” Lakay said.
“They are in the Champions League, which is a big thing. I’m hoping to contribute to the success of the club.”
City coach Eric Tinkler said Lakay will fit well into his game plan.
“He is a player with a lot of experience and he has been at the club before. In terms of how he plays, it suits our style and I think he is a perfect replacement for Terrence Mashego, who has left us and joined Mamelodi Sundowns,” the coach said.