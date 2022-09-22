“It’s a big deal for me, thinking of where I grew up. It was rough and I couldn’t do anything but play this game.
“So I wanted to make my dream a reality by providing for my family and for my friends who are there for me. I think I want to grab this opportunity with both hands.”
Du Preez said his family were very supportive and happy with his move to Chiefs.
“Since I was at Stellenbosch FC they were proud of the move to Chiefs — it is huge for my family. All the people in the community look after me, especially the kids, and I think I want to be an example for the rest of my career.
“I want to be there for my family and provide certain things. I just want to take this career and dream forward.
“I think it wasn’t a rushed decision to make. I was careful about the reason I wanted to make a move. The decision was clear that I wanted to make a move away from home and see what type of person I am.
“I think Stellenbosch is a nice place to be but I think I made a good decision to leave a comfort zone.”
Bafana’s first match against the Leone Stars will kick off at 3pm on Saturday while the Botswana clash on Tuesday starts at 6pm.
‘My mom cried when I got a Bafana call-up’: Kaizer Chiefs striker Du Preez
Sports reporter
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley du Preez has revealed his mom cried tears of joy when he told her about his first call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad this week.
Du Preez joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the 2022-2023 campaign. With some Bafana strikers — including Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa, Fagrie Lakay and Bongokuhle Hlongwane — ruled out for the friendlies against Sierra Leone on Saturday and Botswana on Tuesday, Du Preez got a late call-up to the squad when Lyle Foster also pulled out injured on Wednesday.
“My family were the first ones to know about the call-up from the national team. My mom was crying and I think they were very happy for me. That was a good moment.
“I was at practice with Chiefs and on my way home I received the call. I think I haven’t had words to express the feeling.
“I was just overwhelmed but ja, I wanted this opportunity and it’s here now and I will enjoy every moment.”
Du Preez — who scored in his second official game for Chiefs, a 3-0 DStv Premiership win against Maritzburg United — said he always had a dream of playing for Bafana while growing up in Idas Valley in Stellenbosch.
“As a young player watching Bafana Bafana back then it was an amazing thing. The way the players played, players were looked up to,” the 25-year-old striker said.
“Now I’m here and I think I want to do the same. I think it all goes to the feeling you have — that moment you have and you can express it and show the world what you’re capable of doing.”
A good show in the two friendlies might help Du Preez keep his place in Hugo Broos’ team. There is good reason to with big matches coming in March when Bafana have to beat Liberia twice or earn six points to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
“Every player wants to make an impact and show everyone what they’re capable of doing. That’s exactly what I want to do. I want to express the talent I have and I want to make a mark and show the world what Ashley du Preez is capable of doing. That’s all I want to do for Bafana.
