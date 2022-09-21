Is Mabena what Pirates need? Fans split over reports Royal AM striker could join Buccaneers

Previously, Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi denied being involved in Mabena's move to Swallows FC after coming under fire.
Weighing in on the possible signing of Mabena to Buccaneers, some fans said the team needed a player like him.
Other said Mabena would not bring anything new and instead the team should sign Marumo Gallants midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Stellenbosch FC midfielder Junior Mendieta.
Here is a snapshot of reactions:
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates fans are split over reports the team could be signing Royal AM's Ndumiso Mabena.
SABC Sport reported the Buccaneers might sign striker Mabena if he gets his clearance from Royal AM this week.
The publication said Mabena may leave Royal AM after a legal dispute over his salary not being paid. Royal AM has until Friday to settle the debt.
Weighing in on the possible signing of Mabena to Buccaneers, some fans said the team needed a player like him.
Other said Mabena would not bring anything new and instead the team should sign Marumo Gallants midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Stellenbosch FC midfielder Junior Mendieta.
Here is a snapshot of reactions:
