Nwaneri, 15, becomes youngest Premier League player as Arsenal beat Brentford

Saliba got things under way, heading the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka in off the far post. Another header, 11 minutes later, doubled Arsenal's advantage with Grant Xhaka picking out Gabriel Jesus with a perfectly floated cross from the left which the Brazilian met powerfully.

The game was put beyond Brentford in the fourth minute after the break thanks to a wonderful strike from outside the box by Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, which rattled in off the post.

“We have a different mentality this season. We kept going and are training like we play and have class with the players that can make a difference,” said Arsenal midfielder Xhaka.

"[We are] more than happy we are in a good way but a long way to go.”

Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points.

The defeat leaves Brentford in ninth place on nine points but manager Thomas Frank said they had lost to genuine title contenders.

“We lost 3-0 to the No 1 team in the Premier League. I said before they are a top side. I think we performed quite well, not 10 out of 10 but if you want to win or get something out of a team [that are] flying, you cannot concede the first from a set-piece and then the second one.”