Cape Town City earned a 0-0 draw against AS Otohô at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat in Brazzaville, Congo on Sunday to progress to the second round of the 2022-23 Caf Champions League.
City won the first leg 2-0 at Cape Town Stadium last Saturday, so progressed by that scoreline on aggregate.
The Citizens joined DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns as the SA representatives in this season’s Champions League having been the 2021-22 league runners-up.
Cape Town City through to next round of Caf Champions League
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
