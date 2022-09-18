I am the coach, Mammila declares after Chippa win

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila said he told his players to play like English Premier League side Manchester City before their 1-0 win against Marumao Gallants in the DStv Premiership game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The victory was Chippa’s second in a row after their 2-1 defeat of AmaZulu in their previous encounter.
Ronald Maarman’s second-half goal saw the Gqeberha-based side end their dry winless spell at home, much to the delight of their fans.
Last season, Chippa struggled to record any victories at the NMB Stadium. The only home win they managed was at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.
Mammila said he had given one clear instruction to the players, which they had followed to a tee.
“I asked the players, I told them, we need to start scoring like Manchester City, where we can pass inside the box, and we did that today.
“I have to give credit to the boys,” he said.
He drifted into the role of coach when Daine Klate was sent packing by club supremo Siviwe Mpengesi.
“I think they played like a team today and they were patient. I asked them to be patient and that they must have the right attitude.
“I think they gave it all. I can’t fault my players they gave everything, they gave me what I asked for.
“We created a lot of chances today, way better than in the AmaZulu match. I think we were not that sharp in the box, but we can rectify that.
The club has yet to formally confirm the axing of Daine Klate as coach and when Mammila was asked about his role at Chippa, whether he was the technical director or caretaker coach, he replied: “I am the coach of the team.
“One thing about me is that I know the players and I know what they want.
“I give them what they want and they gave me what I want in return.
“Being a coach doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s how you treat the players and whether you are fair towards the players and that is very important to me.
“Two games are gone and our focus now is Cape Town City away. It will be a tough match, but we have enough time to prepare.
“They are a beatable team. They have lost, I think three times this season. So we want to go there and show our case,” the coach said.
After a goalless first half, Chippa opted for a change at the start of the second stanza — introducing Maarman — and the attacker vindicated the decision with a strike past goalkeeper Ismael Watenga to open the scoring on 51 minutes.
The win against Gallants has seen the Chilli Boys soar to midtable on the log with 11 points from nine matches.
I am the coach, Mammila declares after Chippa win
Technical director notches up victory at first attempt in hot seat after axing of Klate
Soccer reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
