Bimenyimana’s brace secures much-needed win for Chiefs over SuperSport
While Kaizer Chiefs still don’t look like a team that could challenge for the league championship, their performance in the 2-1 victory over SuperSport United showed a lot of improvement.
Chiefs returned to winning ways, thanks to a brace by their new striker Caleb Bimenyimana, who scored a goal in each half during their lively DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.
SuperSport scored first in the clash through midfielder Grant Margeman.
Chiefs came into the match having failed to register a victory in their last three league outings where they recorded two draws and a defeat.
On the other hand, SuperSport headed to FNB Stadium on some kind of a purple patch as Gavin Hunt’s men had registered three victories on the trot, an impressive run compared to how they started the season.
While Chiefs had a bit of ascendancy early in the game, it was SuperSport who found the back of the net first when Margeman scored after 15 minutes of play.
SuperSport’s goal came from a low cross by Gamphani Lungu which found an unmarked Margeman and he beat Amakhosi’s shot stopper Itumeleng Khune with a well taken shot.
Matsatsantsa A Pitori had another great opportunity to double the lead five minutes later when Thapelo Maseko’s cross went past Khune but the ball was cleared by Sifiso Hlanti.
Thulani Hlatshwayo also had a chance when his header from a corner kick narrowly went wide.
After numerous attempts to find the equaliser without success, Chiefs’ new target man Bimenyimana stepped up and showed why the club brought him to the country.
The 24-year-old Burundian striker finished off a beautiful play by Amakhosi by scoring on 40 minutes.
The build-up to the goal involved a nice passing game between Chiefs players such as Siyethemba Sithebe, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Yusuf Maart and Ashley du Preez who set up Bimenyimana to score his first goal in SA.
In the second half Chiefs continued with their dominance over the visiting side and were rewarded with a penalty when Keagan Johannes brought down Maart inside the box.
With Dillan Solomons having already missed a penalty this season, Bimenyimana stepped up again and completed his brace from the spot on 54 minutes.
However, the Burundian didn’t finish as he had to be stretchered off the pitch after a slight push from a SuperSport player.
While it’s still too early to say Chiefs have found a man who will solve their crisis upfront, the mobile Bimenyimana did well bearing in mind he hasn’t played in a long time.
Before joining Amakhosi, the Burundian had been without a club since January when he parted ways with Kazakhstan club FC Kaysar.
Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will also need to pay attention to his side's defence because that’s where they were a bit shaky on the night.
The victory lifted Amakhosi from the relegation zone to ninth position on the log table.
Chiefs will now have a break before taking on AmaZulu in the MTN8 first leg on Saturday, October 1.