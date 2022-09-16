Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for staging Carling Cup during World Cup break

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is disappointed in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) again, this time for organising a one-day tournament in November, a time when he wanted to have a national team camp or play international friendlies.

Given the Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from November 20 to December 18 Broos could have had his top players available for such a camp. SA's DStv Premiership plays its last round of matches before the break on October 30, the MTN8 final is set down for November 5, and the league only resumes on December 30.

Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, the clubs that Broos usually chooses his squad from, are likely to feature in a once-off Carling Black Label Cup on November 13, five days before the World Cup kicks off.

Announcing his squad to play two friendlies against Sierra Leone on September 24 and Botswana on September 27, both at FNB Stadium, Broos said he wanted a camp in November to prepare for the two crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia in March.