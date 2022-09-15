“Yes, it’s quite difficult because the results are fluctuating, but the good thing about it is that we know what we want to achieve. We know where we want to see ourselves and it’s a work in progress.”
Zwane believes if supporters could look beyond the results they would see that Chiefs have not performed badly, and what they need most to secure better results is to sharpen up in front of goal.
The coach takes confidence in his team having created scoring opportunities.
“It helps us because we know where we have been lacking. We can work on that finishing [problem],” Zwane said.
“The combinations are at least there. Look at the combinations of [Kgaogelo] Sekgota, Keagan Dolly, and George [Matlou]. There’s that awareness and tactical understanding.”
Chiefs welcome former coach Hunt — who coached the side in a tough 2020-21 season where Amakhosi were banned by Fifa from making signings, and who Zwane assisted — back to FNB Stadium in Saturday's game against SuperSport.
‘It happens to the best coaches’: Chiefs boss Zwane on calls for his axing
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not fazed by calls for his axing after Amakhosi’s indifferent start to the season.
Zwane’s tenure has gotten off to a tough start as Chiefs are currently 14th on the DStv Premiership table after seven matches.
Amakhosi have recorded two wins, three defeats and two draws and also sneaked into the MTN8 semifinals through a penalties victory over Stellenbosch FC.
Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of Chiefs’ league game against Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm), Zwane said he understands people are not happy with how the team has performed.
“It is part of the game, these things do happen to the best coaches in the world,” Zwane said.
“And if you remember when I was appointed, I said the same thing — that there would be tough times when the results are not coming and obviously people wouldn’t be happy. But that doesn’t mean that we should give up.
“We will keep on doing the right thing and we know that we are on the right track.
“Yes, it’s quite difficult because the results are fluctuating, but the good thing about it is that we know what we want to achieve. We know where we want to see ourselves and it’s a work in progress.”
Zwane believes if supporters could look beyond the results they would see that Chiefs have not performed badly, and what they need most to secure better results is to sharpen up in front of goal.
The coach takes confidence in his team having created scoring opportunities.
“It helps us because we know where we have been lacking. We can work on that finishing [problem],” Zwane said.
“The combinations are at least there. Look at the combinations of [Kgaogelo] Sekgota, Keagan Dolly, and George [Matlou]. There’s that awareness and tactical understanding.”
Chiefs welcome former coach Hunt — who coached the side in a tough 2020-21 season where Amakhosi were banned by Fifa from making signings, and who Zwane assisted — back to FNB Stadium in Saturday's game against SuperSport.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer