Broos calls up Lepasa, Mayambela for Bafana friendly games
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 23-man the squad for next week's friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana at FNB Stadium.
The first match will be against the Leone Stars on Saturday September 24 and SA then meet Botswana on Tuesday September 27.
There were few major surprises in Broos’s squad, announced at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.
Interesting inclusions are TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, midfielder Luke le Roux of Varbergs in Sweden, Stellenbosch FC midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa and forward Mihlali Mayambela of Aris Limassol in Cyprus.
Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa, who scored a brace in a 2-0 DStv Premiership win against Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, has also earned a call-up.
While second-string combinations have earned mixed results in the Cosafa Cup and African Nations Championship, this will be the first game for Broos’s senior combination since a 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat away to Morocco on June 9.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu),
Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Thibang Phete (Al Bataeh, United Arab Emirates), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns),
Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)
Midfielders: Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Stellenbosch FC), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns),
Luke le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden)
Strikers: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (KVC Westerlo, Belgium),
Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates),
Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows),
Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)
