SA-born coach Benni McCarthy has impressed at English giants Manchester United, and fans have finally been given a glimpse of him on the training ground.
The former Bafana Bafana striker was last month appointed as a first team coach at Man United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
A video of McCarthy going through drills with United's stars was recently shared online.
In the short clip, the coach can be seen giving instructions and doing keep-ups with Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
In another moment from the session, McCarthy oversaw a passing drill.
The Daily Mail UK reported McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice after being asked to do so by Fernandes.
The drills have proved so popular that superstar Ronaldo and others joined in.
Fernandes recently revealed what training sessions with McCarthy are like.
“He is really funny, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground.
“He was a quality player and is a quality manager. We do many drills, including finishing, headers, stuff he was doing when he was playing. It can help us score goals,” Fernandes told SuperSport.
United boss Erik ten Hag told the Manchester Evening News McCarthy brings “a different voice and this can be really helpful to get the right results”.
WATCH | Keep-ups and passing drills: Inside training with Benni McCarthy
