Spurs must cut out the errors to compete in Champions League: Conte

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte said his side were punished for their errors in a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Sporting on Tuesday but added that they have made progress in Europe since last year.
Spurs, who played in the Europa Conference League last season, created the better chances before Sporting substitutes Paulinho and Arthur Gomes scored in added time to inflict a first defeat of the season on the London club.
“The level of the Champions League is high. It's very high. You know that to play in this competition you have to reduce the mistakes because in the end you can pay,” Conte told reporters.
“Tonight we paid a lot and now we are talking about a loss against a team that showed (they are) used to playing in this competition ... You have to continue to improve yourself but this is normal.
“Don't forget that last season in November we lost to Mura in the Conference League in Slovenia. I think that we then made an important step forward because tonight in my opinion it was fairer a draw than a defeat honestly.”
Spurs host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim tipped midfielder Marcus Edwards for an England call-up after the 23-year-old produced an impressive performance.
Edwards starred in the 'false nine' role and almost found the net before halftime with a brilliant solo effort.
His performance prompted comparisons with Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi but Amorim was keen to downplay that kind of hype.
“We cannot make comparisons, that would not be fair for Marcus, but he does have these characteristics,” Amorim told reporters of Edwards, who started out as a trainee at Spurs.
“He's very strong between the lines. He was very confident for this game. He knew personally some of Tottenham's players. So this is his development.
“He has the characteristics, he has the talent, and ... he can make it into the England national team.” — Reuters
Spurs must cut out the errors to compete in Champions League: Conte
Image: RODRIGO ANTUNES / REUTERS
