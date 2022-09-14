“The reason I’m setting the record straight is the reports tarnish my name, which I have worked hard for.”
Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left
Image: Sinesipho Mali/Twitter
Former Kaizer Chiefs scout Sinesipho Mali wants to set the record straight on his reasons for leaving the club.
Mali (29) told TimesLIVE he left Chiefs “about a month ago” but has been disappointed by media reports suggesting his departure had to do with a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing.
Mali said he worked as a scout for Chiefs, travelling the country with academy scout and club legend Donald “Ace” Khuse, and before that with chief scout Walter Steenbok, who left Amakhosi in August 2021.
Mali was at the club for two years working in different capacities, first as a performance analyst. Before that he worked for Chippa United.
Mali admitted he was suspended by Chiefs just before his departure but said he was never charged or faced a DC.
“There were some changes in terms of my situation and position with the club,” Mali said.
“What was surprising and disappointing was the reports that were saying: first, I was suspended; second, I was charged with misconduct; and third, was subjected to a disciplinary hearing by the club because of that misconduct.
“I was suspended, but there was never a DC hearing because I was never charged, meaning there was no proof of any misconduct.
“There were reports suggesting that I was fired because of a suspension and misconduct. That wasn’t true — I was never fired.
“That was a mutual decision by myself and the club to go our separate ways because of our differences, and things that had changed within the club.
“The reason I’m setting the record straight is the reports tarnish my name, which I have worked hard for.”
Mali said he was suspended “for 11 days, and there was no direction in terms of the situation and that’s when we decided to meet the club and go our separate ways”.
Mali did not specify the reasons for the fallout and his differences that developed with Chiefs. He also did not reveal if there was a particular member of Chiefs’ management who suspended him.
Asked if he believed the information on his suspension and a DC was leaked to the media by someone at Chiefs, he said: “I really have no idea where it came from.”
“Even now I maintain a professional relationship with everyone at the club. I just want to respond to the false reports.
“I had a great two years at Chiefs, the club invested in me, took me to Manchester [for a course with Ipso, the International Professional Scouting Organisation] — Chiefs was my childhood club so it was like a dream.
“And I am really grateful, especially to Mr Bobby Motaung [Chiefs' football manager] — he played a father figure role; and grateful also to the chair [Kaizer Motaung] for the opportunity and his belief in my work.”
TimesLIVE reached out to Chiefs for reaction, but the club declined to comment or confirm or deny Mali’s version of events.
