Dludlu praises young Banyana for Cosafa performance
Banyana Banyana stand-in coach Simphiwe Dludlu has applauded her young stars for their performance in the Cosafa Women’s Championship.
SA suffered a 1-0 extra time loss to Zambia in the final at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday. Their second-placed finish was an improvement on their fourth spot in 2021.
Team captain and goal-scoring machine Barbra Banda broke the deadlock in the second half of extra time when she scored the winning goal for Zambia.
Dludlu, the under-17 national women’s coach, took charge of the second string, emerging combination at Cosafa as Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis and her first string team played last week’s two friendlies against Brazil.
She said she was pleased with how her young players grew in the Cosafa Cup.
“I am very happy with our progress because I think this is a team that is definitely showing strides of progression,” said the 34-year-old.
“We came into this tournament with zero preparation. We literally had only two days to prepare.
