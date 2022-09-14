×

Soccer

Chippa aiming for two in a row against Gallants

Chilli Boys keen to keep momentum going after victory over AmaZulu

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 14 September 2022

Chippa United will be aiming to make it two wins in a row when they play against Marumo Gallants in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Coupled with that, the Gqeberha side will be looking to break their winless run at home...

