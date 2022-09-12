×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Dludlu applauds her young Banyana stars

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 12 September 2022

Banyana Banyana stand-in coach Simphiwe Dludlu applauded her young stars for their performance in the Cosafa Women’s Championship.

SA suffered a 1-0 extra-time loss to Zambia in the final at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley

Most Read