Dludlu applauds her young Banyana stars
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 12 September 2022
Banyana Banyana stand-in coach Simphiwe Dludlu applauded her young stars for their performance in the Cosafa Women’s Championship.
SA suffered a 1-0 extra-time loss to Zambia in the final at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday...
Dludlu applauds her young Banyana stars
Banyana Banyana stand-in coach Simphiwe Dludlu applauded her young stars for their performance in the Cosafa Women’s Championship.
SA suffered a 1-0 extra-time loss to Zambia in the final at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer