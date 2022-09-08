Shalulile shows class with late strike as Sundowns edge resolute Chippa

Peter Shalulile displayed his predatory class as his late strike broke Chippa United’s reinforced defence as Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a hard-fought 1-0 DStv Premiership win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.

Namibian ace Shalulile scored on 90 minutes, striking past Chippa's man of the match goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua from a corner to restore Sundowns to familiar territory at the top of the Premiership table, while Chippa moved to the foot of the table.

Both sides were hoping to return to winning ways after their defeats at the weekend.

Sundowns lost 2-1 to SuperSport United on Friday while the Chilli Boys went down 3-2 to Golden Arrows on Saturday.

In the first half, Chippa looked like they came with just one plan, which was to defend for the whole match with everything they had.

A number of teams have opted for the same strategy against Sundowns this season, but it seemed like the men from Gqeberha had managed to take it to another level.