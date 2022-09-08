Shalulile shows class with late strike as Sundowns edge resolute Chippa
Peter Shalulile displayed his predatory class as his late strike broke Chippa United’s reinforced defence as Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a hard-fought 1-0 DStv Premiership win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.
Namibian ace Shalulile scored on 90 minutes, striking past Chippa's man of the match goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua from a corner to restore Sundowns to familiar territory at the top of the Premiership table, while Chippa moved to the foot of the table.
Both sides were hoping to return to winning ways after their defeats at the weekend.
Sundowns lost 2-1 to SuperSport United on Friday while the Chilli Boys went down 3-2 to Golden Arrows on Saturday.
In the first half, Chippa looked like they came with just one plan, which was to defend for the whole match with everything they had.
A number of teams have opted for the same strategy against Sundowns this season, but it seemed like the men from Gqeberha had managed to take it to another level.
Coach Daine Klate’s men didn’t even try to attack Sundowns' goal and it was no surprise that at half time they had just 27% of ball possession as the visitors dominated.
At some point in the opening half, Chippa had all their 11 players inside their own penalty box in their effort to ensure the five-time successive Premiership defending champions did not find the back of the net.
Downs struggled most of the half to break Chippa’s defence, but when they did they found Kazapua ready to play his part as the last line of defence.
Early on Downs’ free-kick specialist Aubrey Modiba came close to scoring another beautiful goal from a set-piece but Kazapua tipped the dangerous ball over the crossbar.
The Namibian goalkeeper was once again called into action when Themba Zwane forced a save with a strong shot at close range.
While the Chippa keeper's opposite number Ronwen Williams was idling at the other end, Kazapua continued to have a busy night as he denied Teboho Mokoena in a one-on-one battle.
The second half continued in the same vein as Chippa sat back and allowed Sundowns to be all over them, but managing to keep the Brazilians at arms length to prevent them scoring.
Kazapua produced a save onto the bar when Modiba’s second free kick of the night swerved dangerously.
As the game looked set for a draw Shalulile was finally able to get one past countryman Kazapua.
Quickly after that Modiba was sent off for time-wasting as Sundowns finished with 10 men.