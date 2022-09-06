“I have to evaluate my team, analyse and make sure that in the next game we do things well enough that even when there is a bad decision it won’t affect the final result.”
Riveiro’s United counterpart John Maduka was as convinced that Tshidiso’s penalty decision was correct.
“Yes, it looked a penalty. Because if there was any obstruction Conco with his speed he was going to be one-versus-one with the keeper,” Maduka said.
An area Riveiro might hope to improve on, though coaches can do so much on this aspect, is Bucs’ finishing. He was happy Pirates created opportunities against United.
“I’m happy as long as we try and try, and create and create, because that’s the only way to score goals.
“There will come a game, I’m sure, where we shoot from the corner and the ball goes in, and have a shot from 40 metres and it goes in.
“It’s about dynamics. And we’re in a dynamic, or a period, where it’s taking a lot for us to capitalise on the situations that we produce in the last 30, 40 metres.
“Even today with free-kicks, I think we kicked 13, 14 corners and we were there again [pressing to score]. So that makes me feel that, while of course I’m not happy with the result I’m optimistic and positive about the future.”
Third-placed Bucs have almost a week to regroup for their league match against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Seventh-placed Maritzburg host SuperSport United at Harry Gwala on Friday night (7.30pm).
‘Obviously not — it was not a penalty’: Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro had no doubt after his team’s 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium, saying simply, “It was not a penalty”.
United put up a fighting performance matching Pirates blow for blow in front of a packed, noisy stadium on Sunday, harassing Bucs and making it hard for the Soweto giants to play the expressive, technical football Riveiro has been striving for.
A draw might have been a fair result. But with the clock winding down Maritzburg substitute Siboniso Conco ran onto a bouncing ball in the area and went down under what appeared minimal contact from Olisa Ndah, referee Tshidiso Maruping pointed to the spot. United’s dangerous French striker Amadou Soukouna slotted past Richard Ofori.
“Obviously not — it was not a penalty,” Riveiro said afterwards.
Pressed on the officiating, he said: “It’s not my job or responsibility to evaluate the referees.
“I have to evaluate my team, analyse and make sure that in the next game we do things well enough that even when there is a bad decision it won’t affect the final result.”
Riveiro’s United counterpart John Maduka was as convinced that Tshidiso’s penalty decision was correct.
“Yes, it looked a penalty. Because if there was any obstruction Conco with his speed he was going to be one-versus-one with the keeper,” Maduka said.
An area Riveiro might hope to improve on, though coaches can do so much on this aspect, is Bucs’ finishing. He was happy Pirates created opportunities against United.
“I’m happy as long as we try and try, and create and create, because that’s the only way to score goals.
“There will come a game, I’m sure, where we shoot from the corner and the ball goes in, and have a shot from 40 metres and it goes in.
“It’s about dynamics. And we’re in a dynamic, or a period, where it’s taking a lot for us to capitalise on the situations that we produce in the last 30, 40 metres.
“Even today with free-kicks, I think we kicked 13, 14 corners and we were there again [pressing to score]. So that makes me feel that, while of course I’m not happy with the result I’m optimistic and positive about the future.”
Third-placed Bucs have almost a week to regroup for their league match against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Seventh-placed Maritzburg host SuperSport United at Harry Gwala on Friday night (7.30pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer