Brazil hand Banyana lesson and don’t stop to see if hosts are taking notes
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana had hoped to close the gap on Brazil after Friday’s 3-0 defeat at Orlando Stadium, but instead it widened — by three more goals as the Seleção gleefully danced six unanswered strikes past SA at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday evening.
SA coach Desiree Ellis is hoping to learn lessons on where 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions Banyana need to close the gap on top-class opponents before next year’s World Cup.
Brazil handed SA a lesson and didn’t stop to see if their hosts were taking notes, running out 6-0 winners in the friendly in Durban.
Banyana were far too loose in defence for the Samba of legendary women’s coach Pia Sundhage’s slick, precise, skilful Brazil and their superb attack of Debinha, Adriana, Tamires, Kerolin and substitute Bia Zaneratto.
The ninth-ranked South American champions’ took a 2-0 lead to the break through goals by Adriana in the fifth minute and Debinha a minute into added time. Four more followed in the second half via Zaneratto from a 49th-minute penalty, Maria Eduarda Francelino in the 52nd, Kathellen in the 59th and Debinha again in the 81st.
Ellis and her players were made aware, again, that while they are in the top three in Africa, when it comes to a bigger stage Banyana remain a few steps behind the pace. How to close that gap is the team’s conundrum before the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.
Banyana’s task was not made easier by goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who started ahead of Wafcon hero Andile Dlamini, having a rough evening between the posts. But Swart could also only do so much with the players in front of her so consistently back-pedalling for most of the 90 minutes.
Almost from the start Noxolo Cesane chested a Brazil punt upfield into the path of Adriana who could easily feed Tamires down the left to force a save.
