Rashford double as Man United end Arsenal’s 100% start

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United made it four wins in a row and ended Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli looked to have given Arsenal a 12th- minute lead after finishing off a swift break but the effort was disallowed after a VAR review. Martinelli forced two saves out of United keeper David De Gea as the visitors began to dominate but it was the home side who drew first blood through debutant Antony.

The Brazilian winger, signed from Ajax last week, was found on the right by Rashford and coolly drifted a shot into the far bottom corner.