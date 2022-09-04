Young Banyana stars flying high in Cosafa Championship

Banyana Banyana are riding high at the top of Group A and look set for the semifinals of the Cosafa Women’s Championship after beating Mauritius 4-0 at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Saturday.
The victory saw the youthful, second-string national side through to six points from their two games.
Lithemba Sam-Sam netted a brace of goals to move to joint top of the scorers’ charts with three for the tournament alongside Boitumelo Rabale, from Lesotho, before substitute Refilwe Maseko added a third off the bench.
Michelle Sampson hit the final nail in the Mauritius coffin when she headed in the fourth and final goal of the match.
Though there were mistakes from her players, stand-in coach Simphiwe Dludlu said she was pleased with their overall performance.
“I think it was a great game to display the young players we brought on,” Dludlu said.
“We brought in about nine new players in changes from the first game.
“That has allowed us to suss out how the players will behave and respond to the pressure.
“At the same time, we needed to make sure we were disciplined in our tactical approach — how we build up from the back, and then how we move to the next level of playing and attacking.
“In the first 20 minutes we did not stick to the plan.
“We got the ball off our feet as quickly as possible because we realised they were just staying in their blocks and we couldn’t penetrate much.
“The moment we found a weak spot, which was their left side, we were able to capitalise on that and score the first goal.
“Having 16-year-olds on the field is hard for them.
“There is a crowd, they haven’t been in that space because I have skipped a level with them from Under-17, and now they are in the senior team.
“But I think they survived the challenge.”
Banyana’s next match is against Mozambique at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Tuesday (3.30pm).
• Meanwhile, head Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is proud of how her main team stood up against Brazil in their friendly, but believes the African champions still have to make many improvements before the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Banyana’s seniors suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday as they begin their preparation for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.
Banyana will be aiming to do better than they did in their first appearance in 2019, when they lost all three matches in the group stages and conceded eight goals while scoring just one.
“We said we wanted to play our game and we wanted to make sure we come out of this game being proud of ourselves, and we thought that we rotated the ball well,” Ellis said after the game.
“Defensively, I thought in the beginning we were a bit shaky, but we managed to sort that out.
“And to concede two goals right at the end of the first half, I thought it was criminal.”
The teams face off in another friendly at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday evening (6pm).
HeraldLIVE
Young Banyana stars flying high in Cosafa Championship
Image: SHAUN ROY/BACKPAGEPIX
Banyana Banyana are riding high at the top of Group A and look set for the semifinals of the Cosafa Women’s Championship after beating Mauritius 4-0 at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Saturday.
The victory saw the youthful, second-string national side through to six points from their two games.
Lithemba Sam-Sam netted a brace of goals to move to joint top of the scorers’ charts with three for the tournament alongside Boitumelo Rabale, from Lesotho, before substitute Refilwe Maseko added a third off the bench.
Michelle Sampson hit the final nail in the Mauritius coffin when she headed in the fourth and final goal of the match.
Though there were mistakes from her players, stand-in coach Simphiwe Dludlu said she was pleased with their overall performance.
“I think it was a great game to display the young players we brought on,” Dludlu said.
“We brought in about nine new players in changes from the first game.
“That has allowed us to suss out how the players will behave and respond to the pressure.
“At the same time, we needed to make sure we were disciplined in our tactical approach — how we build up from the back, and then how we move to the next level of playing and attacking.
“In the first 20 minutes we did not stick to the plan.
“We got the ball off our feet as quickly as possible because we realised they were just staying in their blocks and we couldn’t penetrate much.
“The moment we found a weak spot, which was their left side, we were able to capitalise on that and score the first goal.
“Having 16-year-olds on the field is hard for them.
“There is a crowd, they haven’t been in that space because I have skipped a level with them from Under-17, and now they are in the senior team.
“But I think they survived the challenge.”
Banyana’s next match is against Mozambique at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Tuesday (3.30pm).
• Meanwhile, head Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is proud of how her main team stood up against Brazil in their friendly, but believes the African champions still have to make many improvements before the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Banyana’s seniors suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday as they begin their preparation for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.
Banyana will be aiming to do better than they did in their first appearance in 2019, when they lost all three matches in the group stages and conceded eight goals while scoring just one.
“We said we wanted to play our game and we wanted to make sure we come out of this game being proud of ourselves, and we thought that we rotated the ball well,” Ellis said after the game.
“Defensively, I thought in the beginning we were a bit shaky, but we managed to sort that out.
“And to concede two goals right at the end of the first half, I thought it was criminal.”
The teams face off in another friendly at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday evening (6pm).
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer