Klopp hails cool heads as Liverpool snatch last-gasp winner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's composure as they struck deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over a dogged Newcastle United side in a tense Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday night.
After smashing nine past Bournemouth at the weekend, Liverpool struggled until substitute Fabio Carvalho rifled home the winner in the eighth minute of added time.
“It feels like this is the best way to win a football game — to be honest, I don't need it every week, but if you can do it once or twice it's really good,” Klopp told BT Sport.
“I told the boys at halftime even before we went 1-0 down we looked a bit desperate in situations when we didn't play the extra pass. When we did that we were immediately really dangerous,” he said.
“We had to force ourselves to keep calm a little bit more and to keep going, and in the end we forced it.”
Klopp paid tribute to Carvalho, who turned 20 on Tuesday and has made a great start since joining the club from Fulham in May.
“He is very important for us, and if a boy is as good as he is, then he needs the (big) moments as well, like to really get it and that goal obviously helps them out,” the 55-year-old coach said.
Having taken the lead through club-record signing Alexander Isak in the first half, Newcastle had done everything they could to run down the clock, much to the annoyance of the home team.
“I think that we scored up in 90 plus eight (minutes) is the perfect response. To that to be honest. And I'm really happy about that,” Klopp said.
Having had a stuttering start to the season, Liverpool looked set for another frustrating night when Luis Diaz squandered a great chance, latching on to a superb pass by Roberto Firmino and taking the ball around keeper Nick Pope before spooning it over the bar from a difficult angle.
The Reds then went behind when Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak latched on to a pass from Sean Longstaff and rifled it home in the 38th minute to score on his debut.
The 22-year-old looked to have doubled his tally early in the second half with a superb run and shot, but his effort was disallowed for offside.
That seemed to be the wake-up call Liverpool needed and they struck back in the 61st minute through Firmino, who coolly drove home Mohamed Salah's cutback to the relief of the home fans, some of whom had booed their side at halftime.
Isak's debut came to an end three minutes after the equaliser when he was replaced by Chris Wood, and the visitors struggled to get the ball up to him as Liverpool pressed forward relentlessly, peppering their goal with shots.
Newcastle defended stoically but Carvalho made the most of their failure to clear a corner, thumping his shot into the roof of the net to snatch a win that lifts Liverpool to fifth in the table on eight points, with Newcastle 11th on six points.
“We've shown up today for the fans, they've helped us so much, I want to say a big thank-you to them because without them this wouldn't be possible,” an elated Carvalho told BT Sport.
After seeing his side concede one of the latest winners in Premier League history, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe described the result as “painful”.
“I don't really remember them having too many clear-cut chances. Yes, they had pressure, they're long shots, but I thought we defended really well. The last goal is really a heartbreaker for us,” he said. — Reuters
Klopp hails cool heads as Liverpool snatch last-gasp winner
Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's composure as they struck deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over a dogged Newcastle United side in a tense Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday night.
After smashing nine past Bournemouth at the weekend, Liverpool struggled until substitute Fabio Carvalho rifled home the winner in the eighth minute of added time.
“It feels like this is the best way to win a football game — to be honest, I don't need it every week, but if you can do it once or twice it's really good,” Klopp told BT Sport.
“I told the boys at halftime even before we went 1-0 down we looked a bit desperate in situations when we didn't play the extra pass. When we did that we were immediately really dangerous,” he said.
“We had to force ourselves to keep calm a little bit more and to keep going, and in the end we forced it.”
Klopp paid tribute to Carvalho, who turned 20 on Tuesday and has made a great start since joining the club from Fulham in May.
“He is very important for us, and if a boy is as good as he is, then he needs the (big) moments as well, like to really get it and that goal obviously helps them out,” the 55-year-old coach said.
Having taken the lead through club-record signing Alexander Isak in the first half, Newcastle had done everything they could to run down the clock, much to the annoyance of the home team.
“I think that we scored up in 90 plus eight (minutes) is the perfect response. To that to be honest. And I'm really happy about that,” Klopp said.
Having had a stuttering start to the season, Liverpool looked set for another frustrating night when Luis Diaz squandered a great chance, latching on to a superb pass by Roberto Firmino and taking the ball around keeper Nick Pope before spooning it over the bar from a difficult angle.
The Reds then went behind when Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak latched on to a pass from Sean Longstaff and rifled it home in the 38th minute to score on his debut.
The 22-year-old looked to have doubled his tally early in the second half with a superb run and shot, but his effort was disallowed for offside.
That seemed to be the wake-up call Liverpool needed and they struck back in the 61st minute through Firmino, who coolly drove home Mohamed Salah's cutback to the relief of the home fans, some of whom had booed their side at halftime.
Isak's debut came to an end three minutes after the equaliser when he was replaced by Chris Wood, and the visitors struggled to get the ball up to him as Liverpool pressed forward relentlessly, peppering their goal with shots.
Newcastle defended stoically but Carvalho made the most of their failure to clear a corner, thumping his shot into the roof of the net to snatch a win that lifts Liverpool to fifth in the table on eight points, with Newcastle 11th on six points.
“We've shown up today for the fans, they've helped us so much, I want to say a big thank-you to them because without them this wouldn't be possible,” an elated Carvalho told BT Sport.
After seeing his side concede one of the latest winners in Premier League history, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe described the result as “painful”.
“I don't really remember them having too many clear-cut chances. Yes, they had pressure, they're long shots, but I thought we defended really well. The last goal is really a heartbreaker for us,” he said. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer