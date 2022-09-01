Klate uses break to focus on attack, creativity issues
Premium 01 September 2022
Chippa United coach Daine Klate has used the team’s 10-day-break to find creative ways to sharpen their attack.
The Gqeberha side had a bye this week due to their non-participation in the MTN8 ...
Klate uses break to focus on attack, creativity issues
Soccer reporter
Chippa United coach Daine Klate has used the team’s 10-day-break to find creative ways to sharpen their attack.
The Gqeberha side had a bye this week due to their non-participation in the MTN8 ...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer