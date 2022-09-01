Banyana youngsters off to flyer in Cosafa championships
Premium 01 September 2022
Banyana Banyana young stars showed they have the potential to eventually match the side which won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in July when they beat Angola 3-0 in their Cosafa Women’s Championships opening group fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Goals from Refilwe Maseko, Sphumelele Shamase and Lithemba Sam-Sam got SA off to a perfect start and the team look well on their way to redeeming themselves after their disappointing fourth-place finish in 2021. ..
