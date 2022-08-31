×

Soccer

Banyana chase winning start in Cosafa Women’s Championship

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 31 August 2022

Banyana Banyana are expecting a physical encounter when they clash with Angola in their opening fixture of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday (3.30pm).

Stand-in coach Simphiwe Dludlu believes her charges are in for a baptism of fire with Angola posing a major hurdle in their quest to start their campaign on a high note...

