Soccer

Pirates drawn to meet Sundowns in tasty MTN8 semifinal

By Marc Strydom - 30 August 2022
The MTN8 trophy at Cape Town City Stadium.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates will meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals. The draw was conducted in Randburg on Monday night.

Kaizer Chiefs meet AmaZulu in the other two-legged semifinal, with the dates and venues to be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Pirates and Chiefs will play the first legs at home in the two ties.

