Orlando Pirates will meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals. The draw was conducted in Randburg on Monday night.
Kaizer Chiefs meet AmaZulu in the other two-legged semifinal, with the dates and venues to be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Pirates and Chiefs will play the first legs at home in the two ties.
TimesLIVE
Pirates drawn to meet Sundowns in tasty MTN8 semifinal
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
