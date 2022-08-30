“So at least we had that balance, though we are still lacking in some areas.
“Then we had Itu — we needed to give Itu the opportunity because he’s been working very hard.
“But also I wanted him to show a bit of hunger and desire, because a fully fit Itu can give you a lot of things on the field. He can lead the team and inspire youngsters.
“If he becomes a good example then he makes our lives easy. So fortunately today he came to the party.
“He showed his leadership skills and commitment, and led the team very well at the back. Though, like I said, we could have done better in some instances [in defence].
“He kept us in the game. He made a very good save, though apart from those that hit the upright and crossbar, they didn’t have too many clear-cut chances.
“It’s good to have him back and we’re looking forward to seeing the Itu who showed the hunger — that is the Itu I know and want to see, and would want to see, not only for now, but going forward.
“Because this is a team of youngsters with a few senior members, Itu will play a role to help these boys settle in quickly.”
Chiefs, battling to establish a rhythm in the DStv Premiership in ninth place, meet third-placed AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
‘I wanted him to show that hunger and desire’: Chiefs coach Zwane on Khune
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was delighted at the form shown by Itumeleng Khune as the hero of Amakhosi’s MTN8 penalty shoot-out win against Stellenbosch FC, but wants to see the same drive and hunger consistently from the veteran goalkeeper.
Khune (35) saved two of Stellies’ spot-kicks in Chiefs’ 4-3 penalties win, which followed a 1-1 normal and extra-time scoreline in Sunday’s quarterfinal at Danie Craven Stadium.
The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and another veteran ex-national team performer, left-back Sifiso Hlanti, both impressed returning from long-term injury. Zwane said both have a leadership role to play for the young team he is attempting to build.
“The cup game presented us with an opportunity to have a look at a player like Hlanti who has been out of the game for quite some time,” the coach said.
“I’m impressed with his performance — I thought he did very well. He gave us that balance we’re looking for because we’ve been playing Reeve [Frosler], a right-footed player, at left-back. Though Reeve has got the luxury of using his left too.
MTN8 Cup | Stellenbosch vs. Kaizer Chiefs | Highlights
“So at least we had that balance, though we are still lacking in some areas.
“Then we had Itu — we needed to give Itu the opportunity because he’s been working very hard.
“But also I wanted him to show a bit of hunger and desire, because a fully fit Itu can give you a lot of things on the field. He can lead the team and inspire youngsters.
“If he becomes a good example then he makes our lives easy. So fortunately today he came to the party.
“He showed his leadership skills and commitment, and led the team very well at the back. Though, like I said, we could have done better in some instances [in defence].
“He kept us in the game. He made a very good save, though apart from those that hit the upright and crossbar, they didn’t have too many clear-cut chances.
“It’s good to have him back and we’re looking forward to seeing the Itu who showed the hunger — that is the Itu I know and want to see, and would want to see, not only for now, but going forward.
“Because this is a team of youngsters with a few senior members, Itu will play a role to help these boys settle in quickly.”
Chiefs, battling to establish a rhythm in the DStv Premiership in ninth place, meet third-placed AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer