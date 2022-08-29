Mamelodi Sundowns flexed the considerable muscle of their monstrous player power as two new foreign signings provided the goals in a 2-0 MTN8 quarterfinal victory at Tuks Stadium that doused the fight put up by SuperSport United.
New Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende continued his dream start with his second goal in two games in the 80th, breaking the resistance Gavin Hunt’s Matsatsantsa had gamely attempted to put up. Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nasir also added his second goal, in his third game for his new club, in the 90th.
In the compact ground, in front of a noisy crowd consisting almost entirely of the yellow faithful, Downs, the trophy machine of the past decade showed they are just getting stronger.
In fact they look already, just a few games into the new SA season, quite unstoppable. And Bongani Zungu is still to come.
The first half was played at a furious pace. Downs — their star-studded, multi-skilled front-line revelling in the possession fed them by classy midfield duo Teboho Mokoena and Andile Jali, edged the clear-cut chances. SuperSport looked for opportunities on the break.
Sundowns just getting stronger as goals from signings down SuperSport
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns flexed the considerable muscle of their monstrous player power as two new foreign signings provided the goals in a 2-0 MTN8 quarterfinal victory at Tuks Stadium that doused the fight put up by SuperSport United.
New Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende continued his dream start with his second goal in two games in the 80th, breaking the resistance Gavin Hunt’s Matsatsantsa had gamely attempted to put up. Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nasir also added his second goal, in his third game for his new club, in the 90th.
In the compact ground, in front of a noisy crowd consisting almost entirely of the yellow faithful, Downs, the trophy machine of the past decade showed they are just getting stronger.
In fact they look already, just a few games into the new SA season, quite unstoppable. And Bongani Zungu is still to come.
The first half was played at a furious pace. Downs — their star-studded, multi-skilled front-line revelling in the possession fed them by classy midfield duo Teboho Mokoena and Andile Jali, edged the clear-cut chances. SuperSport looked for opportunities on the break.
The lively right-back Khuliso Mudau went on the overlap and squared for Themba Zwane to turn a defender and squeeze a shot with his left that was stopped by goalkeeper George Chigova. Mudau and Zwane were again involved as Neo Maema shot wide.
On one of United’s breaks wingback Gamphani Lungu was played down the right and crossed, Bradley Grobler was just unable to connect in front of goal.
A ball was played to the feet of Mudau — the roaming right-back inserting himself at centre-forward — Chigova intercepting at full stretch with his feet.
SuperSport gained in confidence as they came out more on the front foot from the changerooms, fighting central midfielders Jesse Donn and substitute Yandisa Mfolozi working to win challenges in the contest with Jali and Mokoena. In another half-chance, from an Iqraam Rayners corner Luke Fleurs’s header was cleared from in front of the line in the 58th minute.
But there’s no substitute for pure firepower, and Downs’ coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela have plenty of that, having made more international class signings for 2022-23.
One of those, Allende, on for Maema in the 63rd, broke the deadlock to lift the roof on Tuks Stadium. Thapelo Morena’s pace on the right was too much for Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, the winger’s cross was missed at the near post by Shalulile and Allende buried the loose ball.
Sundowns’ second also came from the right, and also from a new missile in the coaches’ arsenal, Nasir. A chip played Mokoena into space on the flank who squared for Nasir to streak in ahead of his marker and slide in for a classy finish.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer