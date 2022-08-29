Last week, the chairn of Cape Town City FC John Comitis announced the club created three different levels of ticket values: R40 for small games, R80 for Orlando Pirates, and R100 for Kaizer Chiefs.
Chiefs must start charging hosting teams a fee percentage, says Shivambu
Reporter
Image: Masi Losi
Avid Kaizer Chiefs supporter Floyd Shivambu says the club must start charging hosting teams a fee percentage for playing against it.
The EFF deputy leader was weighing in on tickets selling out within hours for the MTN8 quarterfinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch.
The ticket issue saw the match delayed by 30 minutes due to traffic congestion and fans forcing entry into the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
The match was sold out before kickoff at 3pm, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced, urging spectators who purchased their tickets to arrive early. The PSL said no tickets would be sold at the stadium.
“I think Kaizer Chiefs must start charging the hosting teams a certain fee percentage for playing against the biggest football club in SA. They only sell out tickets when hosting KC FC, and some even increase the ticket prices when hosting the biggest football club,” said Shivambu.
Last week, the chairn of Cape Town City FC John Comitis announced the club created three different levels of ticket values: R40 for small games, R80 for Orlando Pirates, and R100 for Kaizer Chiefs.
Season tickets are R500, said Comitis.
Following the delays, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch fired up to clinch a spot in the semifinals.
Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch played out to a 1-1 draw, which saw the match go to a penalty shoot-out of 4-3.
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was hailed a hero by Amakhosi fans after he saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out to see his team through to the semifinals of the MTN8.
Khune is the only Chiefs player since the start of the PSL in 1996-1997 to feature in at least one game for the club in 16 successive seasons.
