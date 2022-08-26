×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chilli Boys building the right chemistry — Klate

Premium
26 August 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United coach Daine Klate says the point the club collected against TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership fixture on Wednesday night was a step in the right direction.

After many failed attempts on goal, the Chilli Boys settled for a goalless draw against the Rockets at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court
Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence

Most Read