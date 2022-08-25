WATCH | 'He's a quality manager': Heaps of praise for Benni McCarthy at Manchester United

He added that McCarthy has put everyone at ease with his jokes and banter with first team assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag.
Image: Manchester United/Twitter
Portuguese football star Bruno Fernandes has lifted the lid on SA coach Benni McCarthy's influence on the Manchester United dressing room.
The former Bafana Bafana striker was last month appointed as a first team coach at Man United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
Speaking to SuperSport recently, Fernandes said McCarthy had made an immediate impact both on the training pitch and in the dressing room.
“He is really funny, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground.
“He was a quality player and is a quality manager. We do many drills, from finishing, headers, many stuff that he was really doing when he was playing. It can help us score some goals,” he said.
He added that McCarthy has put everyone at ease with his jokes and banter with first team assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag.
The Daily Mail UK, reported McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice after being asked by Fernandes.
The drills have proved so popular that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and others have quickly joined in.
Fernandes' comments follow similar praise from first team manager Erik ten Hag.
Manchester Evening News said Ten Hag has been happy with McCarthy's involvement so far and believes his approach can bring results for United.
“Benni is relaxed and he’s straight into the team and it’s good to have him here,” he said.
“He has a different voice and this can be really helpful to get the right results”.
McCarthy was also praised for United's ruthless attacking play at Liverpool, with many believing he rubbed off his magic on the team.
Speaking about his appointment, boyhood fan McCarthy said he was “excited and happy” to finally be at the club.
“How can you not be when you're standing in the Theatre of Dreams?” he told MUTV.
"[I want to] help these young players, push them, change their mindset and really try to make the difference to United this season.
“Hopefully this season we're going to see a completely revived United, a hungry bunch of players and a team that's going to be able to challenge to get into the Champions League and change the dynamics of the Man Cities and Liverpools.”
