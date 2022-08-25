×

Soccer

Chippa forced to settle for goalless draw

25 August 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Andile Mbenyane of Chippa United gets away from Bathusi Aubaas of TS Galaxy during the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 24, 2022 in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Andile Mbenyane of Chippa United gets away from Bathusi Aubaas of TS Galaxy during the DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 24, 2022 in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Chippa United settled for a goalless against TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Gqeberha side were hoping to redeem themselves after losing 2-1 to Maritzburg United at the weekend and more importantly were also looking for their first home victory of the season.

However, that wasn't to be as they shot blanks.

Despite many attempts on goals Chippa failed to convert their chances.

The result leaves the Chilli Boys in 13th position on the log with five points from as many matches.

 

