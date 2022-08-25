Chippa United settled for a goalless against TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The Gqeberha side were hoping to redeem themselves after losing 2-1 to Maritzburg United at the weekend and more importantly were also looking for their first home victory of the season.
However, that wasn't to be as they shot blanks.
Despite many attempts on goals Chippa failed to convert their chances.
The result leaves the Chilli Boys in 13th position on the log with five points from as many matches.
Chippa forced to settle for goalless draw
Soccer reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Chippa United settled for a goalless against TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The Gqeberha side were hoping to redeem themselves after losing 2-1 to Maritzburg United at the weekend and more importantly were also looking for their first home victory of the season.
However, that wasn't to be as they shot blanks.
Despite many attempts on goals Chippa failed to convert their chances.
The result leaves the Chilli Boys in 13th position on the log with five points from as many matches.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer