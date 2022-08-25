×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

CHILLIN' WITH SAZI

Chiefs patchwork recruitment has left them miles away from silverware

After a poor start to the season Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes he still has time to build his team

Premium
25 August 2022
Sazi Hadebe
Sports reporter

Disaster. This is how some Kaizer Chiefs fans are already labelling and interpreting their club’s start to the 2022/23 campaign, where their beloved Amakhosi have lost all their three away league games while conceding seven goals without firing a reply.

Interestingly, Amakhosi’s new coach Arthur Zwane appears oblivious...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne

Most Read