Mathiane back to shore up Chippa defence
Senior player set to return from injury for TS Galaxy match
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 24 August 2022
Experienced Trevor Mathiane is likely to return to the Chippa United starting lineup to boost the defensive line for the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Coach Daine Klate was forced to rest seasoned defender Mathiane due to injury in their 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg United at the weekend...
