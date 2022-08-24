Disjointed Kaizer Chiefs suffer third away loss of the season against City

Cape Town City earned their first DStv Premiership victory in six matches in 2022-23, deservedly beating a disjointed Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

City, who scored through man-of-the-match striker Darwin Gonzalez and defender Nathan Fasika in each half, had never had such a bad start to the season since their founding in 2016.

The home side, however, found their form and rhythm against a Chiefs who played one of their poorest matches since the start of the campaign and suffering their third straight defeat away from home under new coach Arthur Zwane.