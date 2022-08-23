×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Klate applauds players despite Maritzburg loss

Premium
23 August 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United coach Daine Klate applauded his troops for their efforts despite losing 2-1 to Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership at the weekend.

An Amadou Soukouna goal in injury time at the Harry Gwala Stadium saw the Team of Choice clinch their first league points of the season. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read