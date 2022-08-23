×

Chelsea's Tuchel hit with FA charge for comments on referee Taylor

By Reuters - 23 August 2022
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Image: CARL RECINE / REUTERS

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been charged with “improper conduct” after his comments on referee Anthony Taylor's decision in the ill-tempered Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur, England's Football Association (FA) said.

Tuchel accused Taylor and the Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean of making wrong decisions which ultimately helped Spurs come away from Stamford Bridge with a point as tempers flared and both he and his counterpart Antonio Conte saw red.

Dean had admitted last week that he made a mistake in not asking Taylor to look at an incident where Spurs' Cristian Romero had pulled Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella's hair, a decision that left Tuchel fuming.

“It is alleged that the manager's comments in his post-match press conference constitute improper conduct ... they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute,” the FA said.

The FA added that Tuchel has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Tuchel had already received a suspended touchline ban and 35,000 pounds ($41,132) fine after his confrontation with Spurs boss Antonio Conte. — Reuters

 

