WATCH | ‘I thought I was seeing things’: Hunt on Gabuza’s miss against Pirates

Hunt inherits a SuperSport far from the combination he won three titles in succession with from 2008 to 2010. Budget cuts mean far reduced resources to begin a rebuilding phase.
His XI on Sunday consisted of experienced heads such as George Chigova, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyabonga Nhlapo and Bradley Grobler marshalling newly promoted players such as 18-year-old Thapelo Maseko on the wing and Selaelo Rasebotja, 21, and Thalente Mbatha, 22, in central midfield.
SuperSport are yet to win a game in four in the 2022-23 Premiership but Hunt took hope from the draw against Bucs, where his team were disciplined and could have snuck a win.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was at a loss for words at the astounding miss in front of an open goal of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza in their 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Pirates dominated the opening 70 minutes, though most of their chances came from in front of the defence of a Matsatsantsa who kept their shape admirably.
Hunt’s side could even have staged a smash and grab for the three points. In the 83rd minute, as Bucs could not clear from inside their box, Aubrey Ngoma was able to feed fellow substitute Gabuza, who slipped over a finish in front of an open goal.
“You can’t really say anything, you know. I’d like to say a lot but I can’t,” Hunt said, chuckling as he opted for the diplomatic route.
“If I said what I wanted to, they would hang me. I just wipe my eyes, that’s all I can do — I thought I was seeing things.”
“We had to suffer without the ball but that’s fine. We still had the best two chances, if you look at the header in the first minute and the one [by Gabuza] late in the game too. It was always going to be a game like that,” Hunt said.
“All in all, with what we’ve got at the moment we did bloody well. We stood our ground. I think they got in behind us once the whole game.
“I was proud of Thapelo, the young player on the left [wing] — he’s 18. Plus the two boys we brought into the midfield. I thought they did well.”
SuperSport meet Richards Bay in the league at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday before their tasty MTN8 quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.
