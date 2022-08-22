Tuchel downplays need for new signings after Leeds loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel played down the need to sign new players after a 3-0 loss at Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, saying his current team could have won the match.
Tuchel has previously said Chelsea were looking to bolster their ranks before the end of the transfer window, with a central defender and a striker the priorities, but would not resort to panic buying.
Despite signing Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, Chelsea's rearguard has seen more departures than arrivals as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both left the club.
“The transfer period is still open and it gets later and later and we need to focus on what we have and what we can do,” Tuchel told reporters after the match at Leeds.
Two goals in five first-half minutes saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead with Chelsea, who finished with 10 men, unable to cope with the intensity.
“Everything was going well. I still believe we can win with this team in Leeds. It is more our fault than anybody else's credit,” Tuchel said.
He added that he was not shocked the defeat had come off the back of a strong performance against Tottenham Hotspur, with whom Chelsea drew 2-2 last Sunday.
“There's no time to be shocked. For 20 minutes, we did it. But then we did stuff that cost us the dominance and chance to create more chances,” Tuchel added.
“But still, we did not invite pressure or create chances. We were not under pressure or in chaos.
Leeds continued to impress under American coach Jesse Marsch.
In a raucous Elland Road atmosphere, two goals in five first-half minutes saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead with Chelsea, who finished with 10 men, unable to cope with the intensity.
The opener came after a monumental error from away goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, allowing American Brenden Aaronson in to score his first Premier League goal on 33 minutes, before Rodrigo headed in his fourth of the season to make it two.
There was no letting up from Leeds as they put the game to bed with a 69th-minute third through Jack Harrison, before Chelsea's close-season signing Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off late on.
A second victory from three at the start of the new campaign came at a canter from there on in, helping Leeds climb up to second in the standings with seven points, while Chelsea's first loss leaves them down in 12th with four.
“It was the best performance since I have been here,” Marsch said. “You are starting to see a bunch of players who understand their role, some in the form of their lives.
“Our way of playing dictated the match. We made them make mistakes. These quality players can pass the ball all day if we give them time. We wanted to make them uncomfortable, and today we did.” — Reuters
Tuchel downplays need for new signings after Leeds loss
Image: CARL RECINE / REUTERS
