Fighting Newcastle prove how hard Premier League is — Guardiola

Manchester City clawing back from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 at Newcastle United proves there are no easy games in the Premier League, coach Pep Guardiola said after his side earned a point at St James' Park on Sunday.
The Spaniard gave the home side credit for their performance and said it was a sign of how good City have had to be over the last five years to win four league titles.
“The Premier League is so difficult for everyone, and we know that we have to live this kind of experience to realise how amazing we have done the last five years and how difficult will be if want to continue,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.
City fell two goals behind early in the second half and though Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva brought them back level, they dropped points for the first time this season.
“After 3-1 down, to make this comeback and the chances we created in the second half ... we had the much clearer chances,” Guardiola said.
“Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents for sure, their quality is very strong,” he added.
His opposite number Eddie Howe came close to pulling off a shock result, but City have not lost away since the opening day of last season.
“It was an incredible game, a roller-coaster of emotions, we went 1-0 down which is the worst possible start against this team because then you have to chase the game, but I think the players responded brilliantly,” Howe said.
“We wanted to put them under pressure and leave here feeling they had been in a game. Certainly, we were in their faces and we committed very well,” he added.
Neither side had conceded a goal in the league this season but Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for champions City in the fifth minute, ghosting in and catching the Newcastle defence flat-footed before finishing from close range.
The home side levelled through Miguel Almiron in the 28th minute as he bundled a pinpoint cross from Allan Saint-Maximin into the net before enduring a nervous VAR check that allowed the goal to stand.
Saint-Maximin tormented City full-back Kyle Walker and he put Newcastle in a position to pull off a huge upset when he set up Callum Wilson to make it 2-1 before halftime.
A brilliant free kick by Kieran Trippier nine minutes after the break put them 3-1 ahead.
That sparked City into life, however, with Haaland hitting a post before pulling a goal back on the hour mark and Silva converted a glorious pass from Kevin De Bruyne to make it 3-3.
Newcastle's challenge looked set to come unstuck when Trippier was shown a straight red card for a cynical high trip on De Bruyne, but after a VAR review the decision was overturned and he was given a yellow.
City dominated possession in the final stages but had to settle for a draw that left them second in the table on seven points, two behind leaders Arsenal. Newcastle are sixth on five points.
“We scored the third goal in the 64th minute, it was very early. I'm a bit disappointed we didn't score the fourth, but still, a good reaction from the team,” Silva told the BBC.
Trippier was disappointed his side only came away with a point.
“We want to go toe to toe with them and I thought we did that throughout the match, but Man City are a top side and they have the quality of the players to get themselves back into the game,” he told Sky Sports. — Reuters
Fighting Newcastle prove how hard Premier League is — Guardiola
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
