Chippa looking to make it back-to-back wins
Chippa United will be looking to notch up their second consecutive win in the Dstv Premiership when they play Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Gqeberha-based side will go into the fixture oozing with confidence after their 1-0 victory against Orlando Pirates in their previous PSL game...
Chippa looking to make it back-to-back wins
Soccer reporter
Chippa United will be looking to notch up their second consecutive win in the Dstv Premiership when they play Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Gqeberha-based side will go into the fixture oozing with confidence after their 1-0 victory against Orlando Pirates in their previous PSL game...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer