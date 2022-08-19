WATCH | I want to win Afcon: Pitso Mosimane on his next move

Pitso Mosimane is keeping his options open on his next move in football, but makes it clear he would not mind it being to a strong national team where he would stand a chance of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Having won almost everything he can in continental club football — including the second-most Caf Champions League titles with three, to Portuguese Manuel Jose’s four — former Al Ahly coach Mosimane says winning the Afcon should be his next ambition.

Speaking after being presented with his Caf Pro Licence qualification by the SA Football Association at Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday, Mosimane said he has purposely taken a sabbatical to rest after a stressful decade at the helm of Mamelodi Sundowns and Cairo giants Ahly.