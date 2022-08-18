Chippa aim to maintain momentum against Maritzburg
Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 18 August 2022
Chippa United coach Daine Klate is expecting his players to be in tip-top shape after a weeklong break when they play Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Gqeberha side had a bye this week after their Wednesday fixture against Marumo Gallants was moved to September 17 because of Gallants’ participation in continental football...
Chippa aim to maintain momentum against Maritzburg
Chippa United coach Daine Klate is expecting his players to be in tip-top shape after a weeklong break when they play Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Gqeberha side had a bye this week after their Wednesday fixture against Marumo Gallants was moved to September 17 because of Gallants’ participation in continental football...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer