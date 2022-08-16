Zwane insisted that with time his team will improve.
Maart can be like Sundowns’ Jali, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has conceded there's still a huge gulf in quality between his team and five-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns who beat them 4-0 in a DStv Premiership clash at the Loftus Stadium on Saturday.
But the Chiefs coach believes that in his midfield he has players like signings Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe who can quickly help the club improve.
Zwane admitted, though, that both Maart and Sithebe could not keep up with the pace of Saturday’s game as Sundowns’ Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Neo Maema and Teboho Mokoena bossed the middle of the park.
“I think Yusuf has got those qualities of a No. 6 [defensive midfield],” said Zwane of the 27-year-old player Chiefs signed from Sekhukhune United.
“I keep on saying that we don’t want to play with fear, we want to be fearless. You look at the difference for Sundowns — why they didn’t give the ball away is because Jali would always start the play.
“They have that bit of arrogance and Yusuf has got that. But as I said Yusuf was not himself [on Saturday]. He was flat and we looked much better when we moved Njabulo [Blom] into the middle because Cole [Alexander] was also a bit flat.
“So we do have a number of players who can play No. 6 and it is a case of us now working with them and make them understand what we expect from them and their roles and responsibility in the middle of the park.”
Zwane insisted that with time his team will improve.
“We’ll get it right. I won’t panic because we got a baptism of fire [against Downs] but this is part of the game. Even the best in the world find themselves in the same situation in which they’re hammered.
“But we’ll learn from this and we’ll take the positives and from the negatives, and we’ll take those negatives and move on, because we don’t want to find ourselves in the same situation where we’ll be beaten 4-0 again.
“We’d like to do that to other teams and it’s going to happen. I’ve got that belief that this happened for a reason. And also for the players it’s the mindset now and I know what they’re going through.
“But it’s just a setback that we don’t have to worry about and call it a train smash. No, it’s not a train smash, it’s just a setback but we’ll definitely come back.”
Chiefs, who have now lost two of their first three league matches, will host newcomers and early log leaders Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 8pm on Saturday.
