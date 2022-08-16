×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'Don't overhype him, he still has a lot to do': Mokwena on Nasir

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 16 August 2022
Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs and Abubeker Ahmed Nasir of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 13.
Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs and Abubeker Ahmed Nasir of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 13.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena wants people to be patient and give more time for the club’s new star player, Abubeker Nasir, to settle in SA.

Despite having played only 56 minutes since joining Masandawana this season, the Ethiopian has shown glimpses of the star footballer he is — and how crucial he is going to be for the DStv Premiership defending champions.

Coming off the bench, the 22-year-old forward scored a beautiful goal as Sundowns demolished Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday.

Nasir also came off the bench and played for 26 minutes in Sundowns’ 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy last week.

Mokwena cautioned against overhyping the young talent, however, which he said might prevent him from reaching his full potential.

“He still has a lot of work to do and he is going to improve. The way we play and the way we train, players are bound to improve. And the same expectation can go to Nasir,” he said.

“I plead for patience, time and not to overhype him because he is still young and with incredible potential.”

Nasir signed for Sundowns during the January transfer window period, but was loaned back to his former Ethiopian club Ethiopian Coffee SC.

“When we signed him, he went back to Ethiopia and spent six months there. We had to get an English tutor to spend a bit of time with him, so that the level of English can get better,” Mokwena explained.

“Now it is at a relatively good standard, although we have had to hire a translator because he was struggling with some of the instructions and the information we wanted to bring to him.

“I also want to thank the club for supporting that motion because when we made that plea, immediately on the next day we had a translator on the training pitch working with us.

“Even before we brought him on, we had to bring in the translator to get the message across.

“But he has incredible potential, surrounded by other incredible players.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read