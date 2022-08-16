Bartlett senior (29 goals) is Bafana’s second-top scorer behind Benni McCarthy (32).
Twenty-year-old Alonzo has been snapped up by the Stellenbosch FC to feature in their DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) reserve side and was part of the squad that participated in the Next Generation Cup in London. Stellies played against clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest and thumped Leicester City 7-2 to win the tournament.
“I am happy with their progress. One has just come back from the US and is now playing in the DDC for Stellenbosch FC,” Shaun said.
“Tyrique was at Spurs but he is looking for a team now. I can try and help them out but they must also create their own paths.
“Yeah, there’s always pressure when their dad achieved a lot but they will grow and make opportunities for themselves. It’s not easy when you have big shoes to fill but they have the talent and can go far in their careers.”
Bartlett said Spurs are ready for the new Motsepe Foundation Championship (First Division) that kicks off in the first week of September.
“We have worked hard and are just waiting for the start of the new season. We have beefed up our squad with Clayton Daniels and Nazeer Allie.
“The two are very experienced and they will contribute a lot to the team — plus they are from Cape Town and the young players will look up to them for guidance.”
Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett says sons must find their own way in football
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana legend and Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says though he will play a role assisting his two sons to crack it in big time football, they need to be able to chart their own paths.
Bartlett’s sons Tyrique and Alonzo are struggling to break into the professional arena and have been changing clubs without much luck.
Tyrique is a gangling centre-forward and under pressure to emulate his father who banged in goals for the SA senior national team like it was going out of fashion.
The 23-year-old was on the books of English Premiership side Newcastle United but he struggled to make a breakthrough. He also had a stint at First Division Cape Town Spurs but he has been released and is looking for a club.
Bartlett senior (29 goals) is Bafana’s second-top scorer behind Benni McCarthy (32).
Twenty-year-old Alonzo has been snapped up by the Stellenbosch FC to feature in their DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) reserve side and was part of the squad that participated in the Next Generation Cup in London. Stellies played against clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest and thumped Leicester City 7-2 to win the tournament.
“I am happy with their progress. One has just come back from the US and is now playing in the DDC for Stellenbosch FC,” Shaun said.
“Tyrique was at Spurs but he is looking for a team now. I can try and help them out but they must also create their own paths.
“Yeah, there’s always pressure when their dad achieved a lot but they will grow and make opportunities for themselves. It’s not easy when you have big shoes to fill but they have the talent and can go far in their careers.”
Bartlett said Spurs are ready for the new Motsepe Foundation Championship (First Division) that kicks off in the first week of September.
“We have worked hard and are just waiting for the start of the new season. We have beefed up our squad with Clayton Daniels and Nazeer Allie.
“The two are very experienced and they will contribute a lot to the team — plus they are from Cape Town and the young players will look up to them for guidance.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer