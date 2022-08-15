Klate applauds young squad’s brave performance against Pirates
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 15 August 2022
Beaming with joy, Chippa United head coach Daine Klate showered his young squad with praise for pulling off a brave performance against Orlando Pirates on Sunday at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Abdi Banda scored with just four minutes left on the clock to help Klate get off the mark with a victory, beating Bucs 1-0 at home to book their first three points in the DStv Premiership this season...
